United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 75 Covid-19 patients in hospital
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 75 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on September 28 was up from 53 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 74% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 43.
Across England there were 7,024 people in hospital with Covid as of September 28, with 160 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 24% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 11%.
The figures also show that 92 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to September 26. This was up from 56 in the previous seven days.