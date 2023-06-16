United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust cares for eight patients with Covid-19 in hospital

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for eight patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for eight patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on June 11 was down from 11 on the same day the previous week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Across England there were 2,130 people in hospital with Covid as of June 11. The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 decreased 13% in the last week.

The figures also show that 10 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to June 9.