United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust cares for eight patients with Covid-19 in hospital
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for eight patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on February 11 was down from 15 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,077 people in hospital with Covid as of February 11.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 19% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that 11 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to February 9.