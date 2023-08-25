United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust cares for one patient with Covid-19 in hospital
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on August 20 was in line with the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 2,508 people in hospital with Covid as of August 20.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has more than doubled in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that 14 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to August 18.