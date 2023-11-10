United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust cares for seven patients with Covid-19 in hospital

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for seven patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on November 5 was down from 15 on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 3,176 people in hospital with Covid as of November 5.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 28% in the last four weeks.