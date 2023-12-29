United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust cares for seven patients with Covid-19 in hospital
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for seven patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on December 24 was up from six on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,620 people in hospital with Covid as of December 24.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 59% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show six new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to December 22.