United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust cares for six patients with Covid-19 in hospital
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for six patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on December 31 was down from seven on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 4,114 people in hospital with Covid as of December 31.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 71% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that eight new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to December 29.