United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust cares for three patients with Covid-19 in hospital

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for three patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for three patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on June 25 was down from seven on the same day the previous week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Across England there were 1,375 people in hospital with Covid as of June 25. The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 decreased 26% in the last week.

The figures also show that six new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to June 23.