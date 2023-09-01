United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust cares for three patients with Covid-19 in hospital
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for three patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on August 27 was up from one on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 2,501 people in hospital with Covid as of August 27.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 64% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show three new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to August 25.