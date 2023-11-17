United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust cares for three patients with Covid-19 in hospital
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for three patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on November 12 was down from seven on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 2,691 people in hospital with Covid as of November 12.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that seven new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to November 10.