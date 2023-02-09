Tens of thousands of patients were waiting for routine treatment at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust in December, figures show.

File photo dated 18/1/2023 of a NHS hospital ward, as nursing university applicants have fallen by 24%, leading to fears the reduction could exacerbate Scotland's NHS recruitment crisis.

The figures come as new research suggests waiting lists across England are unlikely to shrink this year.

NHS England figures show 72,526 patients were waiting for non-urgent elective operations or treatment at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust at the end of December – up slightly from 72,277 in November, and 59,740 in December 2021.

Of those, 8,282 (11%) had been waiting for longer than a year.

The median waiting time from referral at an NHS Trust to treatment at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust was 20 weeks at the end of December – up from 19 weeks in November.

Nationally, 7 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of December.

A new report by the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank suggests waiting lists are unlikely to fall significantly in 2023.

The IFS said while "real progress" had been made in eliminating waits of two years or more, it would require a "truly remarkable" increase in treatment rates for waiting lists to drop.

Max Warner, a research economist at the think tank, said: "To turn things around would require unprecedented double-digit growth in treatment volumes over the next two years."

Separate figures show 1.5 million patients in England were waiting for a key diagnostic test in December – a fall from 1.6 million in November.

At United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust, 21,197 patients were waiting for one of 12 standard tests, such as an MRI scan, non-obstetric ultrasound or gastroscopy at this time.

Of them, 10,299 (49%) had been waiting for at least six weeks.

The Society for Acute Medicine, which represents doctors, called the figures "shocking", but said they would not come as a surprise for those working in front line care.

Dr Tim Cooksley, president of the organisation, said: “Urgent workforce plans are needed to stop the current haemorrhaging of staff and attract skilled staff who have left back into the profession.

“A sustainable long-term urgent and emergency care plan is also needed to engender a belief in patients and staff that the situation can improve,” he added.

Other figures show cancer patients at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust are not being seen quickly enough.

The NHS states 85% of cancer patients urgently referred by a GP should start treatment within 62 days.

But NHS England data shows just 50% of patients urgently referred by the NHS who received cancer treatment at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust in December began treatment within two months of their referral.

That was up from both 46% in November, and 43% in December 2021 last year.

NHS England’s national medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis said the NHS is making "good progress" toward virtually eliminating 18-month waits by April, even despite recent strike action.