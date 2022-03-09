100 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in North East Lincolnshire

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in North East Lincolnshire increased by 100 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 46,861 cases had been confirmed in North East Lincolnshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 9 (Wednesday), up from 46,761 on Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cumulative rate of infection in North East Lincolnshire, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 29,405 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 28,953.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 66,870 over the period, to 19,373,884.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in North East Lincolnshire.

The dashboard shows 380 people had died in the area by March 9 (Wednesday) – up from 379 on Tuesday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is a decrease on two the previous week.

They were among 14,403 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North East Lincolnshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that three in five people in North East Lincolnshire have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 86,454 people had received a booster or third dose by March 8 (Tuesday) – 60% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 112,260 people (79%) had received two jabs by that date.

Across England, 66% of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.