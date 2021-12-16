120 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in North East Lincolnshire

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in North East Lincolnshire increased by 120 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 28,710 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in North East Lincolnshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 16 (Thursday), up from 28,590 on Wednesday.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rate of infection in North East Lincolnshire now stands at 18,015 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 16,658.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 87,565 over the period, to 11,097,851.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in North East Lincolnshire.

The dashboard shows 341 people had died in the area by December 16 (Thursday) – up from 340 on Wednesday.

It means there have been four deaths in the past week, which is an increase on two the previous week.

They were among 13,037 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North East Lincolnshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in North East Lincolnshire have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 108,011 people had received both jabs by December 15 (Wednesday) – 75% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 81% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.