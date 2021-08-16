264 further coronavirus cases and three more deaths recorded in North East Lincolnshire

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in North East Lincolnshire increased by 264 over the weekend, official figures show – and three more deaths were recorded.

A total of 17,380 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in North East Lincolnshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 16 (Monday), up from 17,116 on Friday.

The rate of infection in North East Lincolnshire now stands at 10,906 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 9,724.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 83,745 over the period, to 6,295,613 – although the latest figure does not include the number of new cases in Wales due to a technical issue reported by Public Health Wales.

There were also three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in North East Lincolnshire.

The dashboard shows 289 people had died in the area by August 16 (Monday) – up from 286 on Friday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on five the previous week.

They were among 11,354 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North East Lincolnshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that more than two-thirds of people in North East Lincolnshire have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 92,528 people had received both jabs by August 15 (Sunday) – 70% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 76% of people aged 18 and above had received a second dose of the jab.