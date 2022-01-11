357 further coronavirus cases and two more deaths recorded in North East Lincolnshire

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in North East Lincolnshire increased by 357 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and two more deaths were recorded.

A total of 36,886 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in North East Lincolnshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on January 11 (Tuesday), up from 36,529 on Monday.

The rate of infection in North East Lincolnshire now stands at 23,146 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 22,051.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 115,280 over the period, to 14,732,594.

Changes to testing rules mean that from January 6 in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, and January 11 in England, people with a positive lateral flow test need to report their result and self-isolate, but do not need to take a confirmatory PCR test unless they develop symptoms.

Cases identified through a rapid lateral flow test are currently only included in case counts for England and Northern Ireland.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in North East Lincolnshire.

The dashboard shows 345 people had died in the area by January 11 (Tuesday) – up from 343 on Monday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is an increase on one the previous week.

They were among 13,307 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North East Lincolnshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in North East Lincolnshire have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 109,874 people had received both jabs by January 10 (Monday) – 77% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 83% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.