388 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in North East Lincolnshire

The number of coronavirus cases in North East Lincolnshire increased by 388 over the weekend, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 48,214 cases had been confirmed in North East Lincolnshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 21 (Monday), up from 47,826 on Friday.

The cumulative rate of infection in North East Lincolnshire, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 30,254 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 30,269.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 225,672 over the last 24 hours, to 20,319,434.

This figure includes cases not reported by Public Health Scotland yesterday due to a technical issue.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in North East Lincolnshire.

The dashboard shows 383 people had died in the area by March 21 (Monday) – up from 382 on Friday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 14,477 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North East Lincolnshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that three in five people in North East Lincolnshire have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 86,724 people had received a booster or third dose by March 20 (Sunday) – 61% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 112,509 people (79%) had received two jabs by that date.

Across England, 67% of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.