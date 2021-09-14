45 further coronavirus cases and two more deaths recorded in North East Lincolnshire

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in North East Lincolnshire increased by 45 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and two more deaths were recorded.

A total of 19,738 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in North East Lincolnshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on September 14 (Tuesday), up from 19,693 on Monday.

The rate of infection in North East Lincolnshire now stands at 12,386 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 11,030.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 26,251 over the period, to 7,282,810.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in North East Lincolnshire.

The dashboard shows 304 people had died in the area by September 14 (Tuesday) – up from 302 on Monday.

It means there have been five deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 11,753 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North East Lincolnshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in North East Lincolnshire have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 102,189 people had received both jabs by September 13 (Monday) – 75% of those aged 16 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 81% of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.