60 further coronavirus cases and three more deaths recorded in North East Lincolnshire

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in North East Lincolnshire increased by 60 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and three more deaths were recorded.

A total of 15,973 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in North East Lincolnshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 3 (Tuesday), up from 15,913 on Monday.

The rate of infection in North East Lincolnshire now stands at 10,011 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 9,191.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 21,466 over the period, to 5,923,820.

There were also three more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in North East Lincolnshire.

The dashboard shows 285 people had died in the area by August 3 (Tuesday) – up from 282 on Monday.

It means there have been nine deaths in the past week, which is an increase on one the previous week.

They were among 11,207 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North East Lincolnshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that two-thirds of people in North East Lincolnshire have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 88,946 people had received both jabs by August 2 (Monday) – 68% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 73% of people aged 18 and above had received a second dose of the jab.