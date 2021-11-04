68 further coronavirus cases and two more deaths recorded in North East Lincolnshire

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in North East Lincolnshire increased by 68 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and two more deaths were recorded.

A total of 23,771 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in North East Lincolnshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on November 4 (Thursday), up from 23,703 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in North East Lincolnshire now stands at 14,916 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 13,836.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 36,559 over the period, to 9,208,219.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in North East Lincolnshire.

The dashboard shows 321 people had died in the area by November 4 (Thursday) – up from 319 on Wednesday.

It means there have been three deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on four the previous week.

They were among 12,475 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North East Lincolnshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in North East Lincolnshire have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 105,593 people had received both jabs by November 3 (Wednesday) – 74% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 79% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.