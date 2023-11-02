Care home judged as 'good' in North East Lincolnshire
A care home has been given a positive rating in North East Lincolnshire.
The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.
Information from the CQC reveals Rivelin Care Home was awarded a 'good' rating after an inspection on October 11. The rating was published on October 28.
A 'good' score means the provider is meeting expectations.