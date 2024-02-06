Care home judged as needing improvement in North East Lincolnshire
A care home has been given a negative rating in North East Lincolnshire.
The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.
Information from the CQC reveals Kirklees was awarded a 'requires improvement' rating after an inspection on December 14. The rating was published on January 13.
A service found to be needing improvement will not be up to the CQC's standards.