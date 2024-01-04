Couple of 'good' ratings given to care services in North East Lincolnshire
A pair of social care services have been given positive ratings in North East Lincolnshire.
The Care Quality Commission is in charge of inspecting social care services across England. The organisation judges care providers across various metrics – with the best possible rating being 'outstanding', and the worst 'inadequate'.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Information from the CQC reveals two services in North East Lincolnshire have received ratings from the start of December.
HICA Homecare - Grimsby was awarded a 'good' rating after an inspection on November 13. The rating was published on December 5.
On December 14, Bradley House Care Home was also judged to be 'good'. The service had last been inspected on December 5.
A service is given a 'good' rating when it is judged to be performing well against the CQC's criteria.