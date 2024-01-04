Couple of 'good' ratings given to care services in North East Lincolnshire

A pair of social care services have been given positive ratings in North East Lincolnshire.

A pair of social care services have been given positive ratings in North East Lincolnshire.

The Care Quality Commission is in charge of inspecting social care services across England. The organisation judges care providers across various metrics – with the best possible rating being 'outstanding', and the worst 'inadequate'.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Information from the CQC reveals two services in North East Lincolnshire have received ratings from the start of December.

HICA Homecare - Grimsby was awarded a 'good' rating after an inspection on November 13. The rating was published on December 5.

On December 14, Bradley House Care Home was also judged to be 'good'. The service had last been inspected on December 5.