Food hygiene ratings given to 10 North East Lincolnshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of North East Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of North East Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Marples Tea Room at Sea View Street, Cleethorpes; rated on May 30

• Rated 5: Europa Café & Shop at Europa Way, Stallingborough; rated on May 24

• Rated 5: Cafe and Bun Shop at Humber Street, Grimsby; rated on May 23

• Rated 4: Drop In Cafe , Church of the Nazarene at Trinity Hall, Convamore Road, Grimsby; rated on May 10

Takeaways

And six ratings have been handed to takeaways:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Golden Bridge at North Sea Lane, Humberston; rated on May 25

• Rated 5: Red Sun Takeaway at Louth Road, Grimsby; rated on May 24

• Rated 5: USA fried chicken at Cromwell Road, Grimsby; rated on May 17

• Rated 5: Chelmsford Chinese Take Away at Chelmsford Avenue, Grimsby; rated on May 11

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 4: Margherita's at Cambridge Road, Grimsby; rated on May 11