Food hygiene ratings given to 22 North East Lincolnshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 22 of North East Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Freshney Green Cafe at Freshney Green Primary Care Centre, Sorrel Road; rated on May 10

• Rated 5: Nellys at Poplar Road Business Units, Poplar Road; rated on May 9

• Rated 5: Eleven at Waltham Road, Grimsby; rated on April 18

• Rated 5: The Gardens at Diana Princess Of Wales Hospital, Scartho Road, Grimsby; rated on March 9

• Rated 5: The Coffee Retreat at St Andrews Hospice, Peaks Lane, Grimsby; rated on February 24

• Rated 4: Spice of Life at Wellowgate, Grimsby; rated on April 13

• Rated 4: Riby Square Cafe at Freeman Street, Grimsby; rated on April 4

• Rated 4: Valentino Ltd at Market Street, Cleethorpes; rated on March 30

• Rated 4: Harbour Place Night Hostel at Hope Street Medical Centre, Hope Street, Grimsby; rated on February 23

• Rated 3: Oriental Express at Kings Road, Cleethorpes; rated on March 28

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Farmhouse at The Farmhouse Public House, Station Road, New Waltham; rated on May 9

• Rated 5: Folk Wine Kitchen at Cambridge Street, Cleethorpes; rated on February 23

Takeaways

Plus 10 ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Victoria Kebab House at Victoria Street, Grimsby; rated on April 5

• Rated 5: Project Pie at Freeman Street Market, Nelson Street, Grimsby; rated on March 7

• Rated 5: The Pudding Co at 54 Newmarket Street, Grimsby; rated on March 1

• Rated 4: New Waltham Tandoori at Peaks Lane, New Waltham; rated on April 12

• Rated 4: Hong Kong HouseTakeaway at Roberts Street, Grimsby; rated on March 27

• Rated 4: Pizza Parlour at Pelham Road, Immingham; rated on March 22

• Rated 4: Yummy House Chinese at Victor Street, Grimsby; rated on February 20

• Rated 3: Kebarbe-Q at Farebrother Street, Grimsby; rated on May 2

• Rated 3: Pizza Choice and Best Kebab at Freeman Street, Grimsby; rated on May 2