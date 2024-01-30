Food hygiene ratings given to six North East Lincolnshire establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of North East Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Time4play Grimsby Ltd at Unit 2b Gala Retail Park, Pasture Street, Grimsby; rated on December 18

• Rated 3: The White Hart at 1 Bethlehem Street, Grimsby; rated on December 18

• Rated 0: Moghul Empire at 3 Hampton House, Wellowgate, Grimsby; rated on December 19

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Message in a Bottle at 91-97 Cambridge Street, Cleethorpes; rated on January 11

• Rated 3: Waltham Tea Garden Limited at 38 Skinners Lane, Waltham; rated on December 19

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: