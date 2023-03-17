Food hygiene ratings given to two North East Lincolnshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North East Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 17th Mar 2023, 10:23 GMT
Gok Grill, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Grimsby Road was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 23.
And Pizza Plaza, a takeaway at Park Street, Cleethorpes was also given a score of four on February 9.