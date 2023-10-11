Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two North East Lincolnshire restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North East Lincolnshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 11th Oct 2023, 10:42 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The Cricketers, at Littlefield Lane, Grimsby was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 5.

And Grab 'n' Go, at 168 Yarborough Road, Grimsby was given a score of three on September 5.

It means that of North East Lincolnshire's 233 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 204 (88%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.