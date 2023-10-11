Food hygiene ratings given to two North East Lincolnshire restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North East Lincolnshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Cricketers, at Littlefield Lane, Grimsby was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 5.
And Grab 'n' Go, at 168 Yarborough Road, Grimsby was given a score of three on September 5.
It means that of North East Lincolnshire's 233 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 204 (88%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.