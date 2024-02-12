Food hygiene ratings given to two North East Lincolnshire restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North East Lincolnshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North East Lincolnshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Istanbul restaurant, at 42 Freeman Street, Grimsby was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 5.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And Pizza Planet, at 14 Brighowgate, Grimsby was given a score of one on January 5.
It means that of North East Lincolnshire's 244 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 207 (85%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.