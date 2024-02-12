Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two North East Lincolnshire restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North East Lincolnshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 12th Feb 2024, 09:42 GMT
Istanbul restaurant, at 42 Freeman Street, Grimsby was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 5.

And Pizza Planet, at 14 Brighowgate, Grimsby was given a score of one on January 5.

It means that of North East Lincolnshire's 244 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 207 (85%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.