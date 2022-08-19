Food hygiene ratings given to two North East Lincolnshire takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North East Lincolnshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Atlantic Fish & Chip Bar, at Alexandra Road, Cleethorpes was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 14.
And Chick-Inn, at Oxford Street, Grimsby was given a score of zero on July 14.
It means that of North East Lincolnshire's 173 takeaways with ratings, 126 (73%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.