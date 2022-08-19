Food hygiene ratings given to two North East Lincolnshire takeaways

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North East Lincolnshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Atlantic Fish & Chip Bar, at Alexandra Road, Cleethorpes was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 14.

And Chick-Inn, at Oxford Street, Grimsby was given a score of zero on July 14.