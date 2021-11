Food hygiene ratings handed to 12 North East Lincolnshire establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of North East Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Fishermens Arms at 25 Wardall Street, Cleethorpes; rated on October 25

• Rated 5: Bradbury Cafe at 21 Freeman Street, Grimsby; rated on October 21

• Rated 5: Starbucks/Soul Coffee at Meridian Point, Cleethorpes; rated on October 14

• Rated 5: Toast at 18 Kingsway, Cleethorpes; rated on September 29

• Rated 4: Kebab House at 14 Market Street, Cleethorpes; rated on September 29

• Rated 3: Relish at 25 Alexandra Road, Cleethorpes; rated on October 1

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Buzz Bingo at Pasture Street, Grimsby; rated on October 20

• Rated 5: Society Cafe Bar at 18 High Street, Cleethorpes; rated on October 6

• Rated 5: Folk Wine Kitchen at 30 Cambridge Street, Cleethorpes; rated on October 5

• Rated 5: People Bar and Kitchen at 20 Cambridge Street, Cleethorpes; rated on October 5

• Rated 5: Jubilee Inn at The Jubilee Inn, 350 St Nicholas Drive, Grimsby; rated on October 4

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: