Food hygiene ratings handed to 19 North East Lincolnshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 19 of North East Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 12 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Beechwood Farm at Village Way, Healing; rated on October 11

• Rated 5: Morrison Staff Canteen @ International Seafoods Limited / Wm Morrison Supermarkets Limited (Staff canteen) at Lakeside Europarc, Healing; rated on October 5

• Rated 5: The Arc at 21-23, Abbey Road, Grimsby; rated on October 5

• Rated 5: Fresco Europarc at Humberside Seafood Institute, Europarc, Grimsby; rated on October 4

• Rated 5: Freshney Green Cafe at Freshney Green Primary Care Centre, Sorrel Road; rated on October 4

• Rated 5: Catch a Bite at Redwood Park Industrial Estate, Kiln Lane, Stallingborough; rated on October 3

• Rated 5: A K Diner at 122 Grimsby Road, Cleethorpes; rated on September 14

• Rated 5: McDonalds Restaurants Ltd at Mcdonalds, 159 Grimsby Road, Cleethorpes; rated on September 14

• Rated 5: LGM Catering at South Marsh Road, Stallingborough; rated on July 11

• Rated 4: Hug A Mug at 1 Stand Court Hope Street, Grimsby; rated on September 12

• Rated 2: Taco Bell at Unit 1 - Meridian Point, Kings Road, Cleethorpes; rated on September 13

• Rated 2: Sonia & Nicky's Diner & Takeaway / Shelley's & Sonia's Freeman Street Diner & Takeaway at 96, Freeman Street, Grimsby; rated on July 26

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 4: Dolphin & Beach Bar at Alexandra Road, Cleethorpes; rated on September 7

Takeaways

Plus six ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Winners Fish & Chips at 8, Margaret Street, Immingham; rated on October 5

• Rated 5: Lucky Hot Meals at 74, Pelham Road, Immingham; rated on August 16

• Rated 5: Russell's Takeaway t/a Russells Fish & Chip Shop at 50, Second Avenue, Grimsby; rated on July 26

• Rated 4: Fabios Pizzeria at 311a-311, Pelham Road, Immingham; rated on July 26

• Rated 1: Wok Magik at 35, Waltham Road, Grimsby; rated on August 23