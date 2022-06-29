Food hygiene ratings handed to 26 North East Lincolnshire establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 26 of North East Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Halley's Pizza at Hainton Avenue, Grimsby; rated on May 30

• Rated 5: McDonalds Restaurants Ltd at Mcdonalds, Hilmore Road, Laceby; rated on May 26

• Rated 5: The Globe (Cleethorpes) Ltd at Cambridge Street, Cleethorpes; rated on May 19

• Rated 5: The Food Hut at Corporation Road, Grimsby; rated on May 17

• Rated 5: McMenemy's Function Suite & ProAmpac Lounge at Grimsby Town Football Club, Blundell Park, Cleethorpes; rated on May 10

• Rated 5: Rock Foundation at Heneage Road, Grimsby; rated on March 21

• Rated 5: Presitige Auctions Coffee Shop at Cleethorpe Road, Grimsby; rated on February 8

• Rated 5: THE TRIN CLUB at The Trinity Centre, Trinity Road; rated on February 8

• Rated 4: Pizza Planet at Brighowgate, Grimsby; rated on March 15

• Rated 3: Grab 'n' Go at Yarborough Road, Grimsby; rated on March 9

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Stadium Bars at Grimsby Town Football Club, Blundell Park, Cleethorpes; rated on May 10

Takeaways

Plus 15 ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: V Street Kitchen at Market Street, Cleethorpes; rated on May 26

• Rated 5: Riby Square Café at Grimsby Town Football Club, Blundell Park, Cleethorpes; rated on May 10

• Rated 5: Social Box at Grimsby Town Football Club, Blundell Park, Cleethorpes; rated on May 10

• Rated 5: The Dogs at Grimsby Town Football Club, Blundell Park, Cleethropes; rated on May 10

• Rated 5: Tasty pizza at Yarborough Road, Grimsby; rated on April 26

• Rated 5: AFC Express at Brighowgate, Grimsby; rated on April 21

• Rated 5: Tuscany Pizza at Grimsby Road, Laceby; rated on April 6

• Rated 5: Italian Style Pizza & Grill at Cleethorpe Road, Grimsby; rated on March 15

• Rated 5: Pizza Parlour at Carr Lane, Grimsby; rated on February 11

• Rated 4: Kebab Delight at Freeman Street, Grimsby; rated on May 12

• Rated 4: Chicago Burger at High Street, Cleethorpes; rated on February 10

• Rated 4: Yummy Oriental at High Street, Waltham; rated on February 9

• Rated 3: Subway at Victoria Street, Grimsby; rated on April 14

• Rated 1: Fabios grill at Alexandra Road, Cleethorpes; rated on April 11