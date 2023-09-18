Food hygiene ratings handed to six North East Lincolnshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of North East Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 46, St Peters Avenue, Cleethorpes; rated on August 17

• Rated 5: Oliver's Eatery at Rear Of, 65 Central Promenade, Cleethorpes; rated on August 14

• Rated 5: Figs at 36 Alexandra Road, Cleethorpes; rated on August 8

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Curious Cat at 39, Bethlehem Street, Grimsby; rated on August 16

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Jonny Donuts Ice Cream Parlor at 65 Central Promenade, Cleethorpes; rated on August 14