Food hygiene ratings handed to two North East Lincolnshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North East Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Matrix Rock Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at 29a Bethlehem Street, Grimsby was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 22.
And Enigma Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 279 Grimsby Road, Cleethorpes was also given a score of one on September 22.