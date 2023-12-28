Food hygiene ratings handed to two North East Lincolnshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North East Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North East Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Asda Customer Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Site No 4321 Asda Adshel, Holles Street, Grimsby was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 22.
And Wok Magik, a takeaway at 35, Waltham Road, Grimsby was also given a score of four on December 15.