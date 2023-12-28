Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two North East Lincolnshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North East Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 28th Dec 2023, 10:13 GMT
Asda Customer Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Site No 4321 Asda Adshel, Holles Street, Grimsby was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 22.

And Wok Magik, a takeaway at 35, Waltham Road, Grimsby was also given a score of four on December 15.