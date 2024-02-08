Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two North East Lincolnshire takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North East Lincolnshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 8th Feb 2024, 10:22 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Chicago Burger, at 19 High Street, Cleethorpes was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 3.

And Subway, at 20 Victoria Street, Grimsby was also given a score of four on January 3.

It means that of North East Lincolnshire's 186 takeaways with ratings, 134 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.