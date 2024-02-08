Food hygiene ratings handed to two North East Lincolnshire takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North East Lincolnshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North East Lincolnshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Chicago Burger, at 19 High Street, Cleethorpes was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 3.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And Subway, at 20 Victoria Street, Grimsby was also given a score of four on January 3.
It means that of North East Lincolnshire's 186 takeaways with ratings, 134 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.