Food hygiene ratings handed to two North East Lincolnshire takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North East Lincolnshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 15th Feb 2024, 10:09 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Kebab House, at 14, Market Street, Cleethorpes was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 10.

And Yarborough Chinese Takeaway, at 171 Yarborough Road, Grimsby was given a score of one on January 10.

It means that of North East Lincolnshire's 186 takeaways with ratings, 134 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.