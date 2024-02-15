Food hygiene ratings handed to two North East Lincolnshire takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North East Lincolnshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Kebab House, at 14, Market Street, Cleethorpes was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 10.
And Yarborough Chinese Takeaway, at 171 Yarborough Road, Grimsby was given a score of one on January 10.
It means that of North East Lincolnshire's 186 takeaways with ratings, 134 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.