Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 15 North East Lincolnshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of North East Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Grimsby Auditorium (Cafe) at The Grimsby Auditorium, Cromwell Road; rated on July 6
• Rated 5: Time4play Grimsby Ltd at Unit 2b Gala Retail Park, Pasture Street, Grimsby; rated on June 21
• Rated 5: St James Hotel at St James Square, Grimsby; rated on June 8
• Rated 5: Papa Johns at Thorpe Park Holiday Centre, Anthonys Bank Road, Humberston; rated on May 20
• Rated 5: Seaside Treats at Thorpe Park Holiday Centre, St Anthonys Bank Road, Humberston; rated on May 20
• Rated 5: Market Cafe at Sunday Market Wonderland, North Promenade, Cleethorpes; rated on May 12
• Rated 5: Today's Extra at Waterworks Street, Immingham; rated on May 10
• Rated 5: Kamzo's at The Hope Centre, Grimsby; rated on April 6
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Carousel Bar at Thorpe Park Holiday Camp, Anthonys Bank Road, Humberston; rated on May 20
• Rated 5: The Showbar at Thorpe Park Holiday Camp, Anthonys Bank Road, Humberston; rated on May 20
Takeaways
Plus five ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Mockingbird at Docks Beers, King Edward Street; rated on July 14
• Rated 5: Maf's Pizza at Park Street, Cleethorpes; rated on June 30
• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at Laceby Road, Grimsby; rated on June 28
• Rated 5: Burger King at Thorpe Park Holiday Camp, Anthonys Bank Road, Humberston; rated on May 20
• Rated 5: Thai Me Up at Grimsby Road, Cleethorpes; rated on April 5