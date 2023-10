Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 23 North East Lincolnshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 23 of North East Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Infuso @ British Legion at The Royal British Legion, Oak Road; rated on September 22

• Rated 5: The Sidewalk Cafe at 6 Bull Ring Lane, Grimsby; rated on September 21

• Rated 5: Beyoglu25 at 2-4 St Peter'S Avenue, Cleethorpes; rated on September 18

• Rated 5: Harriet's at 25 High Street, Cleethorpes; rated on September 14

• Rated 5: McDonalds Restaurants Ltd at Mcdonalds, 159 Grimsby Road, Cleethorpes; rated on September 14

• Rated 5: Kingsway Kiosks at Kingsway Kiosks 1 And 2, Kingsway, Cleethorpes; rated on September 13

• Rated 5: Peggie's Diner at Unit 18cleethorpes Enterprise Centre, Wilton Road, Humberston; rated on September 11

• Rated 5: Beast Burger at Unit 3 Nelson Street Freeman Street Market, Freeman Street, Grimsby; rated on August 30

• Rated 5: Mcdonalds at 42-44 Victoria Street, Grimsby; rated on August 30

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Docks Beers at The Old Church, King Edward Street, Grimsby; rated on September 20

• Rated 5: Kings Royal Hotel at 20-21 Kingsway, Cleethorpes; rated on September 7

• Rated 5: The Barge Inn at Riverhead Centre, Victoria Street, Grimsby; rated on August 29

• Rated 5: The Counting House at 11-13 Sea View Street, Cleethorpes; rated on August 24

• Rated 5: The Smugglers at Smugglers, High Cliff Road, Cleethorpes; rated on August 24

Takeaways

Plus nine ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Lucky Star at 2 Legsby Avenue, Grimsby; rated on September 20

• Rated 5: Scartho Fisheries Ltd at 43 Waltham Road, Grimsby; rated on September 14

• Rated 5: Jade's Ice Cream Parlour at 97 Central Promenade, Cleethorpes; rated on September 6

• Rated 5: Julie's Ice Cream Parlour at 39 Central Promenade, Cleethorpes; rated on September 6

• Rated 5: Marklews Fisheries at 109 Humberstone Road, Grimsby; rated on September 6

• Rated 5: Italian Pan at 24 Pasture Street, Grimsby; rated on September 5

• Rated 5: Yarborough Road Fisheries at Smiths Ideal Fisheries, 164 Yarborough Road, Grimsby; rated on September 5

• Rated 5: Dawn's Deli at 3, Grimsby Road, Cleethorpes; rated on August 30