Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to seven North East Lincolnshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of North East Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 08:48 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of North East Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Cafe Refresh at Wickham Road, Grimsby; rated on October 13

• Rated 5: The Café (Tesco) at Tesco Extra Hewitts Avenue, New Waltham; rated on October 12

• Rated 5: Olive Catering @ Tronox at Laporte Road, Stallingborough; rated on October 3

• Rated 5: Lyric Cafe at 106, Victoria Street, Grimsby; rated on September 27

• Rated 5: Riverhead Coffee at Beorc 110, Victoria Street, Grimsby; rated on September 27

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Wellow at Kings Road, Cleethorpes; rated on October 17

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: County Snacks at County Hotel, Pelham Road, Immingham; rated on September 29