Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two North East Lincolnshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North East Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North East Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Coffee on the Park, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at People'S Park, Welholme Road, Grimsby was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 21.
And Mr Biggles Baker's Shop, a takeaway at Park Street, Cleethorpes was also given a score of five on September 27.