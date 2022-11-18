Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two North East Lincolnshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North East Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Clee Hotel, a pub, bar or nightclub at Clee Road, Cleethorpes was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 8.
And W M Morrison PLC - Staff Canteen, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 5, Pegasus Way, Healing was also given a score of five on November 17.