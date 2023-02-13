Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two North East Lincolnshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North East Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Eatwell Express - Customer and Staff Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Diana Princess Of Wales Hospital, Scartho Road, Grimsby was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 27.
And Willows Chinese Take Away, a takeaway at Wingate Parade, Grimsby was also given a score of five on January 27.