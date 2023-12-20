Good news as food hygiene ratings given to six North East Lincolnshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of North East Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Rock Foundation at 39-41heneage Road, Grimsby; rated on November 30
• Rated 5: Millers Restaurant at Waltham Windmill, Brigsley Road, Waltham; rated on November 29
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Station Inn (Habrough) Ltd at Station Hotel, Station Road, Habrough; rated on November 23
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Golden Phoenix at 84 Hardys Road, Cleethorpes; rated on November 30
• Rated 5: Italian Style Pizza & Grill at 191 Cleethorpe Road, Grimsby; rated on November 29
• Rated 5: Brenda's Chippie at 131 Central Promenade, Cleethorpes; rated on October 27