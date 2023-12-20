Good news as food hygiene ratings given to six North East Lincolnshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of North East Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Rock Foundation at 39-41heneage Road, Grimsby; rated on November 30

• Rated 5: Millers Restaurant at Waltham Windmill, Brigsley Road, Waltham; rated on November 29

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Station Inn (Habrough) Ltd at Station Hotel, Station Road, Habrough; rated on November 23

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Golden Phoenix at 84 Hardys Road, Cleethorpes; rated on November 30

• Rated 5: Italian Style Pizza & Grill at 191 Cleethorpe Road, Grimsby; rated on November 29