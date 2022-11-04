Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two North East Lincolnshire takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North East Lincolnshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Jakita's Kitchen, at Pelham Road, Immingham was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 27.
And The Mariners Fish Bar, at Grimsby Road, Cleethorpes was also given a score of five on October 26.
It means that of North East Lincolnshire's 180 takeaways with ratings, 131 (73%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.