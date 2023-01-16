Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two North East Lincolnshire takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North East Lincolnshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Paprika Tandoori, at Laceby Road, Grimsby was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 5.
And Waltham Pizza House, at Kebab House, High Street, Waltham was also given a score of five on January 4.
It means that of North East Lincolnshire's 180 takeaways with ratings, 133 (74%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.