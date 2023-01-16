Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two North East Lincolnshire takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North East Lincolnshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Paprika Tandoori, at Laceby Road, Grimsby was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 5.

And Waltham Pizza House, at Kebab House, High Street, Waltham was also given a score of five on January 4.

It means that of North East Lincolnshire's 180 takeaways with ratings, 133 (74%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.