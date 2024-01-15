Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to six North East Lincolnshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of North East Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of North East Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Linzi & Mick's Place Cafe at 230-232 Freeman Street, Grimsby; rated on January 4

• Rated 5: KFC at Birchin Way, Grimsby; rated on December 13

• Rated 5: The Grosvenor at 193 Humberston Road, Cleethorpes; rated on December 12

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Cleethorpes Ten Pin Bowl at Cleethorpes Ten-Pin Bowl, Kings Road, Cleethorpes; rated on January 4

• Rated 5: The County Hotel at Brighowgate, Grimsby; rated on January 3

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: