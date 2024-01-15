Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to six North East Lincolnshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of North East Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Linzi & Mick's Place Cafe at 230-232 Freeman Street, Grimsby; rated on January 4
• Rated 5: KFC at Birchin Way, Grimsby; rated on December 13
• Rated 5: The Grosvenor at 193 Humberston Road, Cleethorpes; rated on December 12
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Cleethorpes Ten Pin Bowl at Cleethorpes Ten-Pin Bowl, Kings Road, Cleethorpes; rated on January 4
• Rated 5: The County Hotel at Brighowgate, Grimsby; rated on January 3
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Shahi Mahal Takeaway Ltd at 6 Pinfold Lane, Grimsby; rated on January 4