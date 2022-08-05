Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two North East Lincolnshire restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North East Lincolnshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Russells @ Tilted Barrel, at The Tilted Barrel, Kirkgate, Waltham was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 26.

And Cleethorpes Taphouse and Kitchen, at Discovery Centre, Kings Road, Cleethorpes was also given a score of five on July 22.