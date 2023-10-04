'Good' rating for care service in North East Lincolnshire
A social care service in North East Lincolnshire has been given a positive score after being inspected.
The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.
Information from the CQC reveals Humbercare Ltd Grimsby Office was awarded a 'good' rating after an inspection on July 25. The rating was published on September 6.
A 'good' score means the provider is meeting expectations.