Hundreds of Covid-19 deaths in North East Lincolnshire

Hundreds of people have died as a result of Covid-19 in North East Lincolnshire.

A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 476 people had died in the area by January 19.

They were among 18,466 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before February 2 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.